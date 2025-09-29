Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, has presented the company's strategy and growth prospects in New York today.



TotalEnergies is targeting around a 4% annual increase in energy production through to 2030, while committing to reducing its Scope 1+2 Oil & Gas emissions by 50% compared to 2015 and even by 80% for methane by 2030. Gas emissions by 50% compared to 2015 and even by 80% for methane by 2030.



At the same time, the company plans to implement a $7.5bn savings p.a. over 2026-30, with targeted net investments of $16bn in 2026 and then $15bn-17bn p.a. over 2027-30, focusing on high-margin oil and gas projects and $4bn p.a. for low-carbon activities, mainly integrated power.



The company forecasts Oil & Gas growth of 3%/year between 2024 and 2030, supported by major new projects in the United States, Qatar, Brazil, Iraq, and Uganda. LNG cash flow is expected to grow by 70% by 2030 thanks to a 50% increase in sales.



Electricity production will target 100-120 TWh/year in 2030, 70% of which will be renewable, with an expected return of 12% for Integrated Power. Free cash flow is expected to grow by $10bn by 2030. Returns to shareholders will exceed 40% of cash flow, with share buybacks of $7.5bn in 2025 and $0.75bn to $1.5bn/quarter in 2026.