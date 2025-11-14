TotalEnergies will commit $100 million to Climate Investment.

TotalEnergies announced its intention to commit $100 million to Climate Investment for the benefit of OGDC (Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter) signatories.



The announcement was made at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), currently taking place in Brazil.



TotalEnergies, a member of the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) and the OGDC, will make this investment through CI's Venture Strategy fund, which supports emissions reduction technologies across the oil and gas value chain.



Launched as an OGCI initiative in 2015, CI has deployed several hundred million dollars across 46 early-stage or growth-stage projects in methane emissions detection and reduction, carbon capture, and energy efficiency.



The cumulative emissions reduction impact of the portfolio has reached 133 MtCO2e since 2019.



"TotalEnergies' commitment alongside Climate Investment aims to more widely deploy proven solutions for the benefit of the OGDC community. Through this, we are moving forward as a united industry—supporting innovations that reduce on-site emissions—and enabling other operators to quickly adopt them," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.