TotalEnergies announced its intention to commit $100 million to Climate Investment for the benefit of OGDC (Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter) signatories.
The announcement was made at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), currently taking place in Brazil.
TotalEnergies, a member of the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) and the OGDC, will make this investment through CI's Venture Strategy fund, which supports emissions reduction technologies across the oil and gas value chain.
Launched as an OGCI initiative in 2015, CI has deployed several hundred million dollars across 46 early-stage or growth-stage projects in methane emissions detection and reduction, carbon capture, and energy efficiency.
The cumulative emissions reduction impact of the portfolio has reached 133 MtCO2e since 2019.
"TotalEnergies' commitment alongside Climate Investment aims to more widely deploy proven solutions for the benefit of the OGDC community. Through this, we are moving forward as a united industry—supporting innovations that reduce on-site emissions—and enabling other operators to quickly adopt them," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.
TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- refining and chemistry (43.6%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2024, 14 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products;
- petroleum products distribution (38.8%): at the end of 2024 operated 13,148 service stations worldwide;
- electricity generation (10.3%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies;
- gas production, trading, transport and distribution (4.6%): primarily liquefied natural gas (39.8 million tons sold in 2024), natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas, etc.;
- hydrocarbon operating and production (2.6%): 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2024;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (23%), Europe (41.5%), Africa (10.2%), North America (8.4%) and other (16.9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.