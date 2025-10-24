TotalEnergies announced on Friday that it had decided NOT to appeal the Paris court's ruling, which yesterday found it guilty of "misleading" commercial practices regarding the scope of its environmental commitments.



In a press release, the energy group acknowledged the ruling while pointing out that the claims made by the NGOs that brought the case, relating to the communication campaign that followed its name change in 2021, as well as those targeting its institutional communication on the role of natural gas and biofuels in the energy transition, were all dismissed.



"No 'advertising' by TotalEnergies subsidiaries in France has been condemned by the court," it said, emphasizing that the court had rejected most of the claims made against it.



In accordance with the court ruling, which requires it to remove three paragraphs relating to carbon neutrality ambitions from its French subsidiary's website aimed at private individuals, the company explains that it plans to replace these passages with a factual description of the implementation of its multi-energy strategy "in order to dispel any doubts among its customers".



However, the group believes that the French public has a right to be informed about its initiatives in the field of energy transition and new energies, namely electricity, renewables, biofuels, and electric charging stations, saying it is "proud" to have invested more than €20bn in low-carbon energies worldwide since 2020, including €4bn in France.



With all due respect to those who continue to accuse us of 'greenwashing' despite everything we have already accomplished for the energy transition in France and around the world, we are proud to devote all our energies to serving our customers' daily needs, contributing to global energy security, and helping to build the energy system of tomorrow, it concluded.