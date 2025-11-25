TotalEnergies has announced the demobilization of its floating liquefied natural gas terminal (FSRU) in Le Havre, which was commissioned in 2022 at the request of authorities to bolster gas supply security during the crisis triggered by the collapse of Russian imports.

Initially deployed as a "safety net" to absorb potential winter demand spikes or geopolitical tensions, the FSRU ultimately was not called into action—a situation confirmed by the Rouen Administrative Court in a decision dated October 16, 2025.

With gas supply conditions now stabilized in France and across Europe, the facility is considered unnecessary.

TotalEnergies, the world's third-largest LNG player with 40 million tonnes sold in 2024, remains committed to increasing its LNG production and long-term purchases by 50% by 2030, while also working to reduce carbon and methane emissions across the sector.