Touax announces new financing

The specialist in leasing tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) has renewed the asset-backed financing lines of its Containers division for $115m.

The transaction will allow Touax Container Asset Financing Ltd to refinance its existing asset portfolio over a 4-year term, as well as finance the division's new investments (equipment purchases for leasing, trading activity). An additional accordion option of $20m has also been included to support growth.



The release notes that this financing puts Touax in a strong position to capture new development opportunities.