After selling around 13.56% of APG|SGA's share capital on May 29, 2024, JCDecaux has announced that it has signed an agreement with NZZ to sell an additional 325,519 shares of APG|SGA, representing 10.85% of its share capital.

This transaction will generate a payment of 71 million Swiss francs for JCDecaux, equivalent to approximately 76 million euros before transaction fees, and will reduce the French group's stake in APG|SGA to about 5.6%.

The deal, expected to be finalized in spring 2026, is subject to various conditions, including the introduction of a clause in APG|SGA's articles of association ensuring that this transaction will not require NZZ to launch a public offer for all shares.