Compagnie Lebon announced on Friday evening that a prospective buyer has signed a purchase agreement to acquire Esprit de France SAS's minority stake in Madeleine Premier, the company that holds the business assets of the Hôtel Fauchon in Paris (Madeleine district).
This purchase agreement, subject to standard conditions precedent, covers all shares in Madeleine Premier, including the 49% stake held by Esprit de France since 2016.
Esprit de France, a subsidiary of Compagnie Lebon, has supported the operation of these business assets since the hotel opened in 2018. The agreement follows an exclusivity period and a competitive process that resulted in several offers being received.
Compagnie Lebon is a holding company organized into 5 areas of activity:
- capital-investment (48.2% of net sales): management of investment funds specializing in venture capital and in acquiring companies partly by borrowing (Paluel-Marmont Capital), development of real estate assets (Paluel Marmont Valorisation) and investment in funds for setting up businesses and buying up large companies (Paluel-Marmont Finance);
- hotel management (37.4%; Esprit de France): owned and operated 13 hotels at the end of 2024;
- thermal establishment management (13.9%): management of the thermal facilities of Brides-les-Bains, Salins-les-Thermes and Allevard, as well as the two hotels in Brides-les-Bains;
- real estate management (0.2%);
- other (0.3%).
France accounts for all net sales.
