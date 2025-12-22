Towards a Sale of Shares in Madeleine Premier by Esprit de France (Lebon)

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/22/2025 at 03:55 am EST

Compagnie Lebon announced on Friday evening that a prospective buyer has signed a purchase agreement to acquire Esprit de France SAS's minority stake in Madeleine Premier, the company that holds the business assets of the Hôtel Fauchon in Paris (Madeleine district).



This purchase agreement, subject to standard conditions precedent, covers all shares in Madeleine Premier, including the 49% stake held by Esprit de France since 2016.



Esprit de France, a subsidiary of Compagnie Lebon, has supported the operation of these business assets since the hotel opened in 2018. The agreement follows an exclusivity period and a competitive process that resulted in several offers being received.

