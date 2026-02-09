The company specifies that, as of today, it meets the necessary requirements for such a transfer, namely a market capitalization of less than 1 billion euros and a minimum free float—shares available to the public for trading—of at least 2.5 million euros.

The objective for the company, which specializes in manufacturing complex plastic components for consumer products, is to reduce the constraints associated with the regulated Euronext Paris market and the resources required to comply with its obligations.