Towards a Transfer to Euronext Growth for Plastivaloire

Plastivaloire has announced that it will seek shareholder approval at its upcoming general meeting to initiate the transfer of its shares from Euronext Paris (Compartment C) to the Euronext Growth market.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 02/09/2026 at 12:27 pm EST

The company specifies that, as of today, it meets the necessary requirements for such a transfer, namely a market capitalization of less than 1 billion euros and a minimum free float—shares available to the public for trading—of at least 2.5 million euros.



The objective for the company, which specializes in manufacturing complex plastic components for consumer products, is to reduce the constraints associated with the regulated Euronext Paris market and the resources required to comply with its obligations.