Toyo Tire Corporation has delivered robust H1 25 performance, reflecting sustained growth momentum in its core tire and automotive parts segments. The company is strategically navigating evolving market headwinds, including foreign exchange volatility and protectionist trade policies, by investing in domestic manufacturing capabilities and product innovation. Toyo Tire remains focused on operational efficiency and proactive localization to mitigate margin pressures and support long-term resilience.

Toyo Tire Corporation, which was founded in 1945, is headquartered in Itami, Hyogo, Japan. It is a leading global manufacturer of tires and automotive rubber products. The company has decades of expertise delivering innovative, high-performance solutions for passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and motorsports. Toyo Tire distinguishes itself through advanced engineering, continuous research and development and a strong focus on quality and safety. The company’s product portfolio features well-known brands such as Proxes, Open Country, Celsius, and Extensa, addressing diverse consumer and industry needs.

The company operates through two business units, namely: Tire Business Unit (91.9% of H1 25 revenue) and Automotive Parts Business Unit (8.1%). The company is geographically segmented into: North America (67.7% of H1 25 revenue), Japan (19.6%), and Other (12.7%).

Record high H1 25 top-line

Toyo Tire Corporation released its H1 25 results on August 8, 2025, posting a 3.6% y/y increase in revenue, reaching JPY283.4bn, driven by 3.6% y/y growth in core Tire business unit and 3.6% y/y in Automotive Parts business. The North American business grew by 3.3% y/y, followed by 7.2% y/y growth in Japanese business. Operating income increased 1.3% y/y to JPY48.2bn, driven by robust sales of large-diameter tires in North America. However, the margin declined by 40bp to 17.0%. Net income declined by 20.7% y/y to JPY33.3bn on account of foreign exchange losses stemming from the yen's strengthening.



Looking forward to FY 25, the company estimates net sales of JPY585.0bn, reflecting 3.5% y/y growth. Operating income is expected to decline at 4.2% y/y to JPY90.0bn, with a 120bp margin contraction to 15.4%, due to the tariff impact. These estimates assume 29% automobile tariff on passenger car radial (PCR) and 19% reciprocal tariff on Japanese goods (truck and bus radial (TBR)). Meanwhile, net profit is expected to decline by 25.1% y/y to JPY56.0bn. The forecasts are based on the current market outlook, rising material and ocean freight costs and FX factors.

Toyo Tire’s tariff driven localization

On August 1, 2025, Toyo Tire Corporation announced its decision to invest JPY30.0bn ($200.0m) in its Georgia manufacturing facility through 2030, which would increase the US tire production capacity by 5.0%, with a 10.0% boost in output for SUV and light truck tires. This move serves as a strategic response to the escalating trade tensions and tariff policies under the Trump administration, with 25.0% duties in passenger and light truck tire. The company generates around 70.0% of its revenue from the US market, which makes it crucial for the company’s financial performance. This capital investment highlights the importance of domestic manufacturing as a defensive strategy, in the presence of protectionist trade policies reshaping global supply chains.

Improved gearing

Toyo Tire posted a revenue CAGR of 12.8% over FY 21-24, reaching JPY565.0bn, driven by increased sales in North America, supported by robust demand for SUV and light truck tires. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 21.0%, reaching JPY94.0bn, and margin expanded from 13.5% to 16.6% over the same period, due to reduced freight and raw material costs. Net income rose at a CAGR of 21.9% to JPY74.8bn.



Consistent net earnings led to robust FCF growth, transitioning from an outflow of JPY13.5bn to an inflow of JPY24.2bn, supported by growth in CFO, rising from JPY34.5bn to JPY67.1bn over FY 21-24. This led to an increase in cash and cash equivalent, rising from JPY55.6bn to JPY86.6bn. Total debt declined from JPY126.0bn to JPY102.0bn; consequently its gearing improved from 44.9% to 21.6% in FY 24.



In comparison, The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, a local peer, reported a higher revenue CAGR of 17.7% to reach JPY1.1tn over FY 21-24. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 26.5% to JPY129.0bn, while margins expanded from 9.5% to 11.8%. Net income rose at 4.6% CAGR to JPY74.9bn.

High stock returns with optimistic yields

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered a spectacular return of approximately 95.1%. In comparison, The Yokohama Rubber Company’s stock delivered lower, albeit still high, returns of 76.2% over the same period. The company declared a DPS of JPY120.0, with a rate of return of 4.9%. Over the coming years, analysts expect a dividend yield of 3.5%.



Toyo Tire is currently trading at a P/E of 10.0x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of JPY418.5, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 5.0x and that of The Yokohama Rubber Company (P/E of 9.6x). In terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 6.1x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of JPY96.5bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 5.4x but lower than The Yokohama Rubber Company's multiple of 8.7x.



Toyo Tire is monitored by 10 analysts, with five having ‘Buy’ ratings and five having ‘Hold’ ratings, with an average target price of JPY4,245.0, implying small upside potential of 1.8% over the current market price.

Analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 3.9% over FY 24-27, reaching JPY634.1bn in FY 27. In addition, EBIT is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to JPY109.0bn, with margin of 4.9%. Net income is expected to rise at a CAGR of 0.6% to JPY76.1bn. For The Yokohama Rubber Company, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 14.8% and net profit CAGR of 16.0% over FY 24-27.

Overall, Toyo Tire has delivered sustained growth, operational improvement, and agile strategic adaptation, underpinned by its robust core business segments and expanding global footprint. The company is leveraging innovation, localization, and cost discipline to strengthen its competitive positioning and future growth. Toyo Tire remains well positioned for long-term value creation as it continues to focus on market-driven product strategies and operational resilience.

However, the company faces near-term risks from continued foreign exchange volatility, elevated raw material and freight costs, and new tariff regimes that could compress margins and profitability. Intensifying competitive pressures and regulatory uncertainties in its largest markets could further impact demand, pricing, and investment returns.