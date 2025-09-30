Toyota Motor Corporation has announced the creation of Toyota Invention Partners (TIP), a new strategic investment subsidiary with capital of 100 billion yen (approximately $670m).
TIP will focus on accelerating collaborations between Toyota, Woven by Toyota (WbyT), Toyota Group companies, their subsidiaries, and external partners as part of Toyota's transformation into a mobility company.
Woven Capital, Toyota's venture capital investment arm, has established Fund II with $800m (approximately ¥120 billion).
Woven Capital launched Fund II, targeting 20 to 25 new Series B investments for late-stage companies advancing AI, automation, climate technology, energy, and sustainability.
Kenta Kon, Toyota's chief operating officer and chief financial officer and WbyT's chief financial officer, appointed CEO of Toyota Invention Partners, said that by creating TIP, alongside Toyota Ventures and Woven Capital, which have led our strategic investments to date, we will further accelerate collaboration, leveraging the strengths of these three companies to connect with an even broader community of innovators.
Toyota launches new investment subsidiary with $670m in capital
Published on 09/30/2025 at 04:37 am EDT
