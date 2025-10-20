Toyota Motor Europe has announced that it sold 930,452 vehicles between January and September 2025, up 2% year-on-year, achieving a market share of 7.3%. Sales of electrified models rose 5% to 716,990 units, representing 77% of the total mix, driven by strong demand for hybrids, plug-in hybrids (+209%), and battery electric vehicles (+41%).
The Toyota brand retained its second place in the European market with 865,401 vehicles sold, supported by the Yaris Cross, Corolla, and C-HR. Toyota Professional grew by 21% to 117,410 vehicles, a record, driven by the Hilux and Proace ranges.
Lexus also set a record with 65,051 units (+2%), 94% of which were electrified. Till Conrad, Executive Vice President of Sales, emphasizes that this performance "reflects strong customer demand for the Toyota and Lexus multi-technology range, which is tailored to the diversity of the European market."
