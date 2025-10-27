Toyota Motor Corp is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the automotive business, as well as financial and other businesses. The Company operates its business through three main segments. The Automotive segment is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of automobiles, including sedans, minivans, compacts, sport utility vehicles, and trucks, and their related parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment primarily engages in financing and vehicle leasing operations to supplement sales of automobiles and other products manufactured by the Company and its affiliates. The Others segment is engaged in the information and telecommunications business and other businesses. The Company is also engaged in the control of manufacturing and sales companies, as well as public relations and research activities business in North American and Europe.