The Toyota Group reports that it sold a total of 949,153 vehicles in September, up 2.8% compared to September 2024. This is the ninth consecutive month of sales growth, the manufacturer points out.
In detail, in September, sales of the Toyota brand (including Lexus) rose 3.1% year-on-year to 879,314 vehicles, while Daihatsu sales rose 3.2% (60,543 vehicles) and Hino sales fell 19.1% to 9,296 vehicles.
On the production side, the group announced that it produced a total of 1,036,106 vehicles in September, up 9.1% (also the ninth consecutive month of growth), with an 11.1% increase for the Toyota brand (918,146 vehicles) but a 1.1% decline for Daihatsu (109,361 vehicles) and a 30.9% decline for Hino, to 8,599 vehicles.
Toyota: ninth consecutive month of growth in global sales in September.
Published on 10/27/2025 at 06:11 am EDT
