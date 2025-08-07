Toyota Motor Corporation reported group net income of JPY 841.3bn (approximately €4.9bn) for Q1 2026 (April-June 2025), down 36.9% y-o-y.



EPS reached JPY 64.56, compared with JPY 98.99 a year earlier, down 35%.



Quarterly revenue rose 3.5% to JPY 12,253.3bn (approximately €71.7bn), supported by a 7.1% increase in vehicle sales to 2.41 million units, driven by Japan (+14.2%) and overseas markets (+5.4%).



However, operating profit fell 10.9% to JPY 1,166.1bn ($10.7bn), impacted in particular by higher costs and an estimated negative currency effect of JPY 165 billion.



In detail, the automotive business saw its sales increase by 2.6% to JPY 11,039.6bn, but its operating profit fell by 18.5% to JPY 911.4bn. Conversely, financial services saw operating profit climb 39.1% to JPY 222.2bn, thanks to improved margins in the US.



For FY 2026, Toyota forecasts virtually flat sales of JPY 48.5 trillion (+1%) but anticipates a sharp decline in profits: net income is expected to be JPY 2,660bn (-44%) and operating income JPY 3,200bn (-33%) due to the impact of US tariffs estimated at JPY 1,400bn for the fiscal year. The EPS target is set at JPY 204.09 for the full fiscal year.