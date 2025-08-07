Toyota Motor Corporation reported group net income of JPY 841.3bn (approximately €4.9bn) for Q1 2026 (April-June 2025), down 36.9% y-o-y.
EPS reached JPY 64.56, compared with JPY 98.99 a year earlier, down 35%.
Quarterly revenue rose 3.5% to JPY 12,253.3bn (approximately €71.7bn), supported by a 7.1% increase in vehicle sales to 2.41 million units, driven by Japan (+14.2%) and overseas markets (+5.4%).
However, operating profit fell 10.9% to JPY 1,166.1bn ($10.7bn), impacted in particular by higher costs and an estimated negative currency effect of JPY 165 billion.
In detail, the automotive business saw its sales increase by 2.6% to JPY 11,039.6bn, but its operating profit fell by 18.5% to JPY 911.4bn. Conversely, financial services saw operating profit climb 39.1% to JPY 222.2bn, thanks to improved margins in the US.
For FY 2026, Toyota forecasts virtually flat sales of JPY 48.5 trillion (+1%) but anticipates a sharp decline in profits: net income is expected to be JPY 2,660bn (-44%) and operating income JPY 3,200bn (-33%) due to the impact of US tariffs estimated at JPY 1,400bn for the fiscal year. The EPS target is set at JPY 204.09 for the full fiscal year.
Toyota significantly reduces its annual forecasts as US tariffs bite
Published on 08/07/2025 at 11:25 am EDT
