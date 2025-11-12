Toyota has inaugurated its first battery plant in the US, in North Carolina, at a cost of $13.9bn. This site, the Japanese manufacturer's first to produce batteries outside Japan, marks a strategic step in its North American expansion. In the wake of this, the group announced an additional commitment of up to $10bn in investments in the US over the next five years, without specifying the exact breakdown.

This development comes amid a shift in the US automotive market, where demand for 100% electric vehicles is slowing in favor of hybrid models. This shift is favorable to Toyota, the undisputed leader in the segment with more than 51% market share at the end of the third quarter, according to Motor Intelligence. Initially announced in 2021, the North Carolina plant also meets the industrial relocation objectives promoted by the Biden administration.

The precise origin of the $10bn in announced investments remains unclear, with some analysts citing existing projects that have now been made public. The announcement comes shortly after Donald Trump claimed that Toyota would invest this amount in the United States, even though the automaker is facing a changing regulatory environment and higher tariffs on imported vehicles and parts. Toyota recorded 9.9% growth in sales in the first nine months of the year, exceeding 1.3 million units sold in the country.