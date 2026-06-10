TP ICAP initiates coverage of Cegedim with a 'buy' rating
TP ICAP has announced the initiation of coverage on Cegedim with a 'buy' rating and a price target of 20 EUR. The broker believes that after a prolonged period of stock market underperformance, the healthcare data and services specialist 'presents a changing profile'.
'The structural weaknesses identified by the market - moderate growth, margins under pressure, and a slow erosion of market share - now appear to be well priced into the valuation', the analyst noted in a research summary.
At the same time, operational and regulatory levers are aligning, creating what TP ICAP views as a credible inflection point for the coming years. 'In this context, the risk/reward profile is becoming attractive once again', the analyst concluded.
Cegedim is a European leading in collecting, processing, and distributing data and services related to medical information. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- Insurance companies and services (73.4%): computerization of insurers and mutual benefit insurance companies, management of third-party payers and health care trends, external human resources management, computer and Internet services, etc. The group also develops processing sales statistics of pharmaceutical products, management of medical samples and promotional materials activities, etc. (GERS);
- Health care professionals (20.6%): software for physicians and pharmacists, pharmaceutical data base, scientific, medical, and promotional information, etc.;
- other (6%).
France accounts for 91.9% of net sales.
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