'The structural weaknesses identified by the market - moderate growth, margins under pressure, and a slow erosion of market share - now appear to be well priced into the valuation', the analyst noted in a research summary.

At the same time, operational and regulatory levers are aligning, creating what TP ICAP views as a credible inflection point for the coming years. 'In this context, the risk/reward profile is becoming attractive once again', the analyst concluded.