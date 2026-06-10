TP ICAP initiates coverage of Cegedim with a 'buy' rating

TP ICAP has announced the initiation of coverage on Cegedim with a 'buy' rating and a price target of 20 EUR. The broker believes that after a prolonged period of stock market underperformance, the healthcare data and services specialist 'presents a changing profile'.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/10/2026 at 03:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'The structural weaknesses identified by the market - moderate growth, margins under pressure, and a slow erosion of market share - now appear to be well priced into the valuation', the analyst noted in a research summary.



At the same time, operational and regulatory levers are aligning, creating what TP ICAP views as a credible inflection point for the coming years. 'In this context, the risk/reward profile is becoming attractive once again', the analyst concluded.