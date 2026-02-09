TP Icap Initiates Coverage of Kaleon With a Buy Rating

The analyst pairs the recommendation with a price target of 5.5 EUR.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 02/09/2026

TP Icap announces the initiation of coverage on Kaleon with a buy rating, accompanied by a target price of 5.5 EUR. The broker notes that Kaleon stands out as the only private European player focused on Heritage Management for owners of patrimonial assets.



"Its model combines full outsourcing, guaranteed income, and complete preservation of ownership – a unique value proposition in a market with no direct competitors," the analyst emphasizes, adding that the group manages "a portfolio of iconic assets whose renown has been established for four centuries: the Borromean Islands, described by the New York Times as among the most fascinating places in the world."