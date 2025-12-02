TP ICAP has initiated coverage of Sword with a "buy" recommendation and a price target of 47 euros, stating that "despite a still mixed macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, the fundamentals remain solid and the ambitions of the Vision 2028 plan are still credible."

"Sword stands out as one of the most resilient and dynamic players in the European IT services sector, combining structurally double-digit organic growth with consistently above-market profitability," the firm notes.

The research team further considers that "its specialization in regulated niches, decentralized organization, and strategic discipline allow it to maintain a rare growth profile."