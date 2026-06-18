TP ICAP Midcap initiates coverage of Afyren with a Buy rating

TP ICAP Midcap on Thursday initiated coverage of Afyren with a Buy recommendation, setting a price target at €4.8.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/18/2026 at 05:36 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a note titled "Time for industrial execution," the investment bank explains that the French greentech group, which specializes in producing bio-based molecules, is now entering a decisive stage of its development, transitioning from a largely technology-driven model to the operation and ramp-up of its industrial asset.



The brokerage firm notes that the owner of the Neoxy plant in Carling (Moselle) already enjoys notable commercial visibility, with an order book (backlog) covering two thirds of the production capacity targeted by 2028.



A muted reaction in the stock market



In its view, this momentum refocuses the investment case "almost exclusively" on industrial execution, with value creation resting both on the ramp-up of Neoxy, optimization of the product mix, and the gradual replication of its business model.



Despite these favorable comments, Afyren shares were down about 1% at €2.85 on Thursday morning on the Paris stock exchange, in a market that was down a more limited 0.1%. The stock is up 1.8% this year.