According to TP ICAP Midcap, the group's recovery remains fragile and continues to lack visibility. Initial signs of improvement observed in certain markets are not yet sufficient to demonstrate a genuine turnaround in commercial momentum.

The note highlights that the outlook remains hampered by an uncertain environment and persistent pressure on profitability. Consequently, TP ICAP Midcap is adopting a more cautious approach for the coming years.

The broker further believes that any potential re-rating of the stock will depend on a clearer improvement in the product mix and a sustainable recovery in margins, two factors that have yet to materialize.

As a reminder, the spirits specialist reported revenue of 935.3 million euros yesterday for its 2025-2026 fiscal year, down 5% on a reported basis and up slightly by 0.2% organically. The stock ended the session with a 9.76% gain and continues its ascent this morning, rising 0.63%.