TP ICAP Midcap lowers price target for Rémy Cointreau

The analyst maintains a 'hold' rating on the stock, while trimming the price target from 41 to 38 euros.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/05/2026 at 03:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to TP ICAP Midcap, the group's recovery remains fragile and continues to lack visibility. Initial signs of improvement observed in certain markets are not yet sufficient to demonstrate a genuine turnaround in commercial momentum.



The note highlights that the outlook remains hampered by an uncertain environment and persistent pressure on profitability. Consequently, TP ICAP Midcap is adopting a more cautious approach for the coming years.



The broker further believes that any potential re-rating of the stock will depend on a clearer improvement in the product mix and a sustainable recovery in margins, two factors that have yet to materialize.



As a reminder, the spirits specialist reported revenue of 935.3 million euros yesterday for its 2025-2026 fiscal year, down 5% on a reported basis and up slightly by 0.2% organically. The stock ended the session with a 9.76% gain and continues its ascent this morning, rising 0.63%.