According to TP ICAP Midcap, the group's recovery remains fragile and continues to lack visibility. Initial signs of improvement observed in certain markets are not yet sufficient to demonstrate a genuine turnaround in commercial momentum.
The note highlights that the outlook remains hampered by an uncertain environment and persistent pressure on profitability. Consequently, TP ICAP Midcap is adopting a more cautious approach for the coming years.
The broker further believes that any potential re-rating of the stock will depend on a clearer improvement in the product mix and a sustainable recovery in margins, two factors that have yet to materialize.
As a reminder, the spirits specialist reported revenue of 935.3 million euros yesterday for its 2025-2026 fiscal year, down 5% on a reported basis and up slightly by 0.2% organically. The stock ended the session with a 9.76% gain and continues its ascent this morning, rising 0.63%.
Rémy Cointreau is one of the world's leading producers and distributors of cognac, spirits and liqueurs. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- cognac (62.1%): Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII brands;
- liqueurs and spirits (35.8%): liqueur (Cointreau), rum (Mount Gay), brandy (Saint Rémy and Metaxa), single malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland and Domaine des Hautes Glaces).
The remaining net sales (2.1%) concern the distribution of third-party products.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (21%), Asia/Pacific (40.1%) and Americas (36.9%).
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