TP ICAP Midcap Maintains Buy Rating on Figeac Aero

Figeac Aero emerged as a top performer at the market open, climbing 3.18% to €11.02. Beyond the broader market rally following the agreement between the United States and Iran, the stock is benefiting from a positive research note issued by TP ICAP Midcap.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/15/2026 at 03:24 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Analysts are revisiting the group's annual results, which were released on June 10. They believe the reported figures confirm the successful execution of the Pilot 28 plan.



During the 2025-2026 fiscal year, the aerospace supplier's revenue grew by 12.6%, current Ebitda rose by 13.1%, and operating income increased by 26%. Conversely, net income group share dropped by 85.9% to €3.6m.



TP ICAP Midcap notes that the company successfully capitalized on a supportive sector environment despite facing adverse conditions, including a weaker dollar and a fire at the Aulnat site. The group demonstrated its ability to generate cash, reduce debt, and improve profitability.



In the short term, the investment bank identifies the primary challenges as continued operational improvement, specifically the management of less profitable contracts and currency sensitivity. In the medium term, analysts believe value creation will depend on the execution of strategic initiatives following Pilot 28 and the ability to converge toward a significantly higher margin profile, with Ebitda targeted at approximately 20% by 2030-2031.



The recommendation remains a buy with a price target of €13.50.