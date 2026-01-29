TP ICAP Midcap highlights an end to fiscal 2025 that is significantly above expectations, with estimated revenue growth of +28% year-on-year, exceeding the initial range of +20-25%. This performance is mainly attributed to the Robotics and Navigation division, whose deliveries surpassed forecasts in December, as well as to a faster-than-expected execution of the BENL program.
According to the note, TP ICAP Midcap is nonetheless taking a cautious approach regarding profitability, due to the absence of new guidance on margins and cash generation, which have historically been more volatile.
The broker specifies that it has maintained its margin and free cash flow assumptions for the 2026-28 period, while factoring in an anticipated recognition effect of certain revenues.
Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in cutting-edge technology in the fields of autonomous robotics, navigation, aerospace, and photonics. Backed by a strong entrepreneurial background, Exail Technologies guarantees performance, reliability, and security to both civil and military customers who work in harsh environments. From the depths of the ocean to the farthest reaches of space, the group enhances its customers' capabilities using components, products, and systems. Exail Technologies operates in nearly 80 countries.
