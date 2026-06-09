According to TP ICAP Midcap, Safran's announcement of a 120 MEUR investment in Montluçon to triple its hemispherical resonator gyro production capacity confirms the strong potential of the inertial navigation market.
The note highlights particularly buoyant demand in defense applications. For its part, Exail plans to double its production capacity to approximately 4,000 units between 2024 and 2028 to meet growing requirements in the naval, maritime drone, and land defense segments.
According to the broker, Safran's significant exposure to weapons systems and ballistic missiles illustrates the scale of the addressable market and validates the growth potential of Exail's end markets, despite a more gradual industrial ramp-up.
This morning, Exail shares are down more than 2% in Paris.
Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in cutting-edge technology in the fields of autonomous robotics, navigation, aerospace, and photonics. Backed by a strong entrepreneurial background, Exail Technologies guarantees performance, reliability, and security to both civil and military customers who work in harsh environments. From the depths of the ocean to the farthest reaches of space, the group enhances its customers' capabilities using components, products, and systems. Exail Technologies operates in nearly 80 countries.
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