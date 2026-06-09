TP ICAP Midcap reiterates Buy rating on Exail despite share price contraction

The analyst also maintains a price target of 145 EUR.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/09/2026 at 03:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to TP ICAP Midcap, Safran's announcement of a 120 MEUR investment in Montluçon to triple its hemispherical resonator gyro production capacity confirms the strong potential of the inertial navigation market.



The note highlights particularly buoyant demand in defense applications. For its part, Exail plans to double its production capacity to approximately 4,000 units between 2024 and 2028 to meet growing requirements in the naval, maritime drone, and land defense segments.



According to the broker, Safran's significant exposure to weapons systems and ballistic missiles illustrates the scale of the addressable market and validates the growth potential of Exail's end markets, despite a more gradual industrial ramp-up.



This morning, Exail shares are down more than 2% in Paris.