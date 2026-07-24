TP ICAP Midcap Reiterates Its Rating on Exail Technologies

The analyst reiterates its 'hold' rating on Exail Technologies shares, with an unchanged price target of €135.

TP ICAP Midcap welcomes quarterly results that came in well above its expectations. Like-for-like revenue growth of 17% is mainly driven by the ramp-up in the Navigation business, while order intake remains in line with forecasts, reflecting still-solid demand despite a book-to-bill ratio of 0.81x.



As a reminder, Exail reaffirmed its 2026 targets, aiming for double-digit revenue growth as well as an increase in recurring EBITDA that outpaces revenue growth, supported by strong order momentum in Navigation and photonics.



TP ICAP Midcap nonetheless believes that, despite this release, the stock's valuation remains primarily driven by the planned tie-up with Thales and the contemplated tender offer at €135 per share.



This morning, Exail shares are flat, around €124.