TP ICAP Midcap Reiterates Its Rating on Exail Technologies
The analyst reiterates its 'hold' rating on Exail Technologies shares, with an unchanged price target of €135.
Published on 07/24/2026 at 03:55 am EDT
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As a reminder, Exail reaffirmed its 2026 targets, aiming for double-digit revenue growth as well as an increase in recurring EBITDA that outpaces revenue growth, supported by strong order momentum in Navigation and photonics.
TP ICAP Midcap nonetheless believes that, despite this release, the stock's valuation remains primarily driven by the planned tie-up with Thales and the contemplated tender offer at €135 per share.
This morning, Exail shares are flat, around €124.