TP ICAP Midcap reiterates its rating on Teleperformance

The analyst maintains its buy rating on the stock, with an unchanged price target of €68.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/22/2026 at 05:13 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to TP ICAP Midcap, the market continues to value the group as an outsourcing player exposed to structural decline, even as management is highlighting a shift toward the role of an integrator of hybrid AI + human architectures.



The research firm believes AI does not mechanically reduce volumes but rather changes their nature, with an expected rise in assisted interactions and a shift in value toward process resolution, governance and compliance.



The note also points out that regulatory constraints tied to the European AI Act, as well as the development of data services (labeling, training, validation), could support the group's repositioning and its potential for a longer-term market re-rating.