TP ICAP Midcap announced on Monday that it has upgraded its recommendation on Exail Technologies shares from 'hold' to 'buy', setting a price target of 99 euros, and deeming the company's valuation "now attractively priced."

"Even when cautiously factoring in all the commitments the group will need to refinance in 2026, the stock is now trading at a significant discount compared to all its peers, even as the group confirms it operates in the most promising oligopolistic segments of the defense sector," the brokerage firm explained.

The shares of the former Groupe Gorgé, which specializes in manufacturing maritime drones, particularly for countering underwater mines, have now posted a gain of over 375% since the beginning of the year.