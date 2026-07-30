TP posts net profit of €216m in the first half of 2026

In the first half of 2026, TP delivered consolidated revenue of €4,883m, down -1.7% on a like-for-like basis.



'This slow start to the year was expected and mainly reflects the sharp decline in Trust & Safety services, as well as the continued acceleration of offshore solutions,' the group said.



'These effects offset the strong performance of most of the other Core Services lines, in particular AI-augmented solutions and back-office solutions, as well as performance-based activities,' management explained.



On a reported basis, revenue is down -4.5%, including a significant negative currency impact (-€165m).



In the second quarter of 2026, revenue totaled €2,450m, down -1.2% on a like-for-like basis, marking a clear sequential improvement versus the first quarter of 2026 (-2.2% like-for-like). On a reported basis, revenue is down -2.1%.



In the first half of 2026, TP reported a stable recurring EBITA margin of 13.6%, versus the same period a year earlier.



Core Services generated recurring EBITA of €444m and a margin of 10.5%, down 50 basis points versus the same period a year earlier.



Specialized Services generated recurring EBITA of €219m and a margin of 33.0% in the first half of 2026, up 330 basis points.



In the first half of 2026, TP's operating profit (EBIT) came to €430m, versus €530m in the same period a year earlier.



Net profit reached €216m, while diluted net profit per share came to €3.70, versus €249m and €4.19 in the first half of 2025.



Net available cash flow after lease payments, interest and taxes paid came to €243m, versus €259m in the first half of 2025.



The group set the following 2026 targets: like-for-like revenue growth for the group expected between +0.0% and +2.0%, a stable recurring EBITA margin around 14.6%, net available cash flow generation between €800m and €850m, excluding non-recurring cash outs, with a moderate first half and an acceleration in the second half, as in 2025, and €120m to €140m in non-recurring restructuring costs to be recognized in the income statement.



TP's 2026-2028 financial targets are as follows: a return to sustained annual like-for-like revenue growth, with a target between +4% and +6% in 2028n recurring EBITA margin of around 15.5% in 2028, expected after the cost of the AI transformation, generation of cumulative net available cash flow of around €3bn over the 2026-2028 period, reflecting the efforts made in AI.