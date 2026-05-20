TP successfully completes dual-tranche bond issuance
TP (Teleperformance) has announced the successful placement of a dual-tranche bond issuance for a total principal amount of EUR 1.2 billion, 'with significant oversubscription from institutional investors'.
Published on 05/20/2026 at 01:10 am EDT
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These senior bonds are divided into two long-dated tranches of 5 and 8 years, amounting to EUR 700 million and EUR 500 million, carrying annual coupons of 4.750% and 5.375% respectively. They will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris and are expected to be rated 'BBB' by S&P.
The net proceeds from the new bonds will be allocated to the repurchase of bonds targeted under the tender offer launched by TP on May 18. Any remaining balance of the net proceeds not used to finance the repurchase will be used for general corporate purposes.