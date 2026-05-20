TP successfully completes dual-tranche bond issuance

TP (Teleperformance) has announced the successful placement of a dual-tranche bond issuance for a total principal amount of EUR 1.2 billion, 'with significant oversubscription from institutional investors'.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/20/2026 at 01:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Through this new dual-tranche issuance under its EUR 5 billion EMTN program, the contact center group stated it has achieved its objective of extending its debt maturity profile at a cost that reflects the strength of its fundamentals.



These senior bonds are divided into two long-dated tranches of 5 and 8 years, amounting to EUR 700 million and EUR 500 million, carrying annual coupons of 4.750% and 5.375% respectively. They will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris and are expected to be rated 'BBB' by S&P.



The net proceeds from the new bonds will be allocated to the repurchase of bonds targeted under the tender offer launched by TP on May 18. Any remaining balance of the net proceeds not used to finance the repurchase will be used for general corporate purposes.