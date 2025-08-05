Investors are clearly adjusting to a world where interest rates fall, artificial intelligence rises, and economic uncertainty is just another variable to price in. At this point, a September rate cut by the Fed has become Wall Street's new favorite bet.

Wall Street's Tuesday morning rise wasn't exactly thrilling, but it was telling. Futures for the S&P 500 nudged upward 0.3%, the Nasdaq inched 0.2% higher, and the Dow inched up 0.1%. That breath of optimism came courtesy of the Federal Reserve, or more specifically, what the markets hope the Fed will do next. After July's dismal jobs report—a report made all the more unnerving by a batch of quietly revised prior data—investors are now nearly certain that a rate cut is coming in September. According to the CME's FedWatch tool, the odds have jumped to 90%, a sharp climb from last week's 63%. Some traders are even pricing in two quarter-point cuts before New Year's Eve. What a difference a few datapoints make.

Yet beneath this statistical serenity, the American economy pulses with political anxiety and the complicated thrum of artificial intelligence, global trade wars, and a leadership shake-up at the Federal Reserve. Like the market itself, calm doesn't mean still.

President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics has investors—and more than a few economists—wondering whether US data itself will continue to be trustworthy. The very metrics that drive monetary policy, shape market psychology, and influence trillions in investment may now be seen as political artifacts. That sentiment was only deepened by the resignation of Fed Governor Adriana Kugler on Friday, giving Trump yet another chance to influence the makeup of the central bank. It's a development that has rattled institutional investors and widened the already gaping fault line between the executive branch and the Fed.

Trump has long criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not slashing interest rates fast enough. Now, with the path to reshape the Fed's leadership further clearing, markets are caught between cheering the prospect of cheaper money and fretting about the institution's independence.

Meanwhile, corporate America is singing two very different tunes. Take Palantir Technologies: the data analytics company soared 6% after boosting its revenue forecast, citing a surge in AI-driven demand. It's a now-familiar refrain: artificial intelligence isn't just the next big thing, it's this quarter's revenue stream.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), one of the major hardware players in the AI arms race, is among the most-watched companies this earnings season. And with good reason: hardware is the new oil, powering algorithms and decision-making pipelines from Wall Street to the Pentagon.

Caterpillar, on the other hand, delivered more sobering news. A 4% decline in stock price came on the heels of weak second-quarter profits and sagging demand for construction equipment. Tariffs continue to weigh on input costs and international demand. And while DuPont offered a bright spot by forecasting strong Q3 earnings on electronics and healthcare demand, the broader picture remains uneven.

Pfizer managed a modest gain after raising its annual profit forecast. Yet not all is well in the health sector. Hims & Hers Health—a telehealth darling of the pandemic era—plummeted 13% after subscriber growth for its compounded weight-loss drugs missed expectations. In a market built on hope, even slightly deflated dreams can be punishing.

Tariff tensions also resurfaced. Trump's threat to raise tariffs on Indian imports over its continued purchases of Russian oil stirred diplomatic anger in New Delhi. India vowed to defend its economic sovereignty—a reminder that markets don't operate in a vacuum, and that “America First” still casts long shadows.

All of this unfolds as a critical deadline looms: August 12. That's when the current trade truce with China expires. Without an extension, tariffs could skyrocket to triple-digit levels, risking another jolt to global supply chains and inflation metrics the Fed is closely monitoring.

Another instructive financial anecdote. For those wondering how much it costs to keep a hyperactive Elon Musk focused, the answer is: about $29 billion. That's the amount of stock option compensation offered by Tesla to its CEO to keep him ‘focused' on running the company, whose financial and stock market performance in recent quarters has fallen short of investor expectations.

There are still quite a few earnings reports to come today on both sides of the Atlantic. Everyone is climbing in Asia this morning, with the exception of the Indian market, which is down 0.4%. The Mumbai Stock Exchange has not reacted much to the latest blows from Washington, but it had already lost 3% in July. Japan, mainland China and Hong Kong are up 0.5% to 0.7%. Gains exceed 1% in South Korea and Australia. European markets are bullish.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: Japan's PMIs, followed by those of France, Germany, the Eurozone, and the United Kingdom; In Switzerland, the unemployment rate will be announced; In China, the Caixin Composite PMI will be released; In the United States, the trade balance, PMIs, and the ISM Services Index will be in focus. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98,840

: 98,840 Gold : $3,354

: $3,354 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $67.89 ( WTI ) $65.47

: $67.89 ( ) $65.47 United States 10 years : 4.21%

: 4.21% BITCOIN: $114,469

