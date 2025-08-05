Wall Street's Tuesday morning rise wasn't exactly thrilling, but it was telling. Futures for the S&P 500 nudged upward 0.3%, the Nasdaq inched 0.2% higher, and the Dow inched up 0.1%. That breath of optimism came courtesy of the Federal Reserve, or more specifically, what the markets hope the Fed will do next. After July's dismal jobs report—a report made all the more unnerving by a batch of quietly revised prior data—investors are now nearly certain that a rate cut is coming in September. According to the CME's FedWatch tool, the odds have jumped to 90%, a sharp climb from last week's 63%. Some traders are even pricing in two quarter-point cuts before New Year's Eve. What a difference a few datapoints make.
Yet beneath this statistical serenity, the American economy pulses with political anxiety and the complicated thrum of artificial intelligence, global trade wars, and a leadership shake-up at the Federal Reserve. Like the market itself, calm doesn't mean still.
President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics has investors—and more than a few economists—wondering whether US data itself will continue to be trustworthy. The very metrics that drive monetary policy, shape market psychology, and influence trillions in investment may now be seen as political artifacts. That sentiment was only deepened by the resignation of Fed Governor Adriana Kugler on Friday, giving Trump yet another chance to influence the makeup of the central bank. It's a development that has rattled institutional investors and widened the already gaping fault line between the executive branch and the Fed.
Trump has long criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not slashing interest rates fast enough. Now, with the path to reshape the Fed's leadership further clearing, markets are caught between cheering the prospect of cheaper money and fretting about the institution's independence.
Meanwhile, corporate America is singing two very different tunes. Take Palantir Technologies: the data analytics company soared 6% after boosting its revenue forecast, citing a surge in AI-driven demand. It's a now-familiar refrain: artificial intelligence isn't just the next big thing, it's this quarter's revenue stream.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), one of the major hardware players in the AI arms race, is among the most-watched companies this earnings season. And with good reason: hardware is the new oil, powering algorithms and decision-making pipelines from Wall Street to the Pentagon.
Caterpillar, on the other hand, delivered more sobering news. A 4% decline in stock price came on the heels of weak second-quarter profits and sagging demand for construction equipment. Tariffs continue to weigh on input costs and international demand. And while DuPont offered a bright spot by forecasting strong Q3 earnings on electronics and healthcare demand, the broader picture remains uneven.
Pfizer managed a modest gain after raising its annual profit forecast. Yet not all is well in the health sector. Hims & Hers Health—a telehealth darling of the pandemic era—plummeted 13% after subscriber growth for its compounded weight-loss drugs missed expectations. In a market built on hope, even slightly deflated dreams can be punishing.
Tariff tensions also resurfaced. Trump's threat to raise tariffs on Indian imports over its continued purchases of Russian oil stirred diplomatic anger in New Delhi. India vowed to defend its economic sovereignty—a reminder that markets don't operate in a vacuum, and that “America First” still casts long shadows.
All of this unfolds as a critical deadline looms: August 12. That's when the current trade truce with China expires. Without an extension, tariffs could skyrocket to triple-digit levels, risking another jolt to global supply chains and inflation metrics the Fed is closely monitoring.
Another instructive financial anecdote. For those wondering how much it costs to keep a hyperactive Elon Musk focused, the answer is: about $29 billion. That's the amount of stock option compensation offered by Tesla to its CEO to keep him ‘focused' on running the company, whose financial and stock market performance in recent quarters has fallen short of investor expectations.
There are still quite a few earnings reports to come today on both sides of the Atlantic. Everyone is climbing in Asia this morning, with the exception of the Indian market, which is down 0.4%. The Mumbai Stock Exchange has not reacted much to the latest blows from Washington, but it had already lost 3% in July. Japan, mainland China and Hong Kong are up 0.5% to 0.7%. Gains exceed 1% in South Korea and Australia. European markets are bullish.
Today's economic highlights:
On today's agenda: Japan's PMIs, followed by those of France, Germany, the Eurozone, and the United Kingdom; In Switzerland, the unemployment rate will be announced; In China, the Caixin Composite PMI will be released; In the United States, the trade balance, PMIs, and the ISM Services Index will be in focus. See the full calendar here.
- Dollar index: 98,840
- Gold: $3,354
- Crude Oil (BRENT): $67.89 (WTI) $65.47
- United States 10 years: 4.21%
- BITCOIN: $114,469
In corporate news:
- Apollo Global Management beat Q2 profit estimates with strong fee-related earnings and $61 billion in net inflows, pushing assets under management to $840 billion.
- Cisco disclosed a data breach affecting cisco.com user accounts but confirmed no sensitive information or product services were compromised.
- Broadridge Financial surpassed Q4 profit expectations due to strong demand for its investor communication and global technology units, with a 6% revenue increase.
- Yum! Brands reported a 7% increase in Q2 adjusted EPS, driven by sales growth at Taco Bell and KFC, despite a decline at Pizza Hut.
- GlobalFoundries issued a weak Q3 forecast amid sluggish smartphone demand but beat Q2 expectations thanks to strength in automotive and data center segments.
- Marathon Petroleum exceeded Q2 profit estimates, benefiting from higher refining margins and strong diesel demand, with EPS of $3.96.
- Zoetis raised its annual forecast after Q2 earnings and revenue topped estimates, fueled by strong demand for pet products like Simparica Trio.
- Tesla saw July car sales drop over 55% in Germany and 60% in the UK, attributed to CEO Elon Musk’s politics and increasing competition from BYD.
- Pfizer raised its 2025 profit forecast to $2.90–$3.10 per share following strong Q2 results and cost savings, with significant boosts from Paxlovid and Comirnaty sales.
- Brookfield Asset Management will invest $6 billion for a 19.7% stake in Duke Energy Florida, helping fund the utility’s $87 billion energy modernization plan.
- Coinbase announced a proposed $2 billion private offering of convertible senior notes to fund capped call transactions.
- Caterpillar missed Q2 profit expectations and warned of up to $1.5 billion in tariff costs, citing weak demand and higher manufacturing costs.
- Ball Corp raised its annual profit forecast after beating Q2 expectations, supported by strong aluminum can demand in North America and Europe.
- Zebra Technologies will acquire Elo Touch Solutions for $1.3 billion to enhance its connected retail offerings and raised its annual guidance.
- Gartner lowered its 2025 revenue outlook due to reduced research demand but slightly raised its profit forecast on FX gains.
- Synchrony Financial will acquire Lowe’s credit card portfolio, involving $800 million in loan receivables, with launch planned for 2026.
- Jacobs Solutions beat Q3 estimates with strong demand for infrastructure and consulting services, raising its full-year profit guidance.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland reported a sharp Q2 profit decline due to weaker margins in its oilseed and grain business amid trade policy uncertainty.
- Ameren received regulatory approval for a $1.6 billion transmission line project in Illinois to enhance grid capacity across 13 counties.
- Marriott International lowered its 2025 revenue and profit forecast, citing weak U.S. travel demand and economic uncertainty.
- Intel is facing quality issues with its new 18A chipmaking process, raising doubts about its ability to compete with TSMC in high-end chip manufacturing.
- BP plc announced its largest oil and gas discovery in 25 years in Brazil's Santos Basin and revealed the redemption of $1.2 billion of outstanding notes.
- Tesla awarded Elon Musk shares worth approximately $30 billion to retain him as CEO following a court decision.
- Palantir Technologies raised its full-year outlook following a strong Q2 earnings report.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals faced mixed results, halting development of a new painkiller due to a mid-stage trial setback but exceeded estimates with robust sales from its cystic fibrosis treatments.
- Amazon is restructuring its Wondery podcast studio, resulting in 110 job cuts and a shift towards creator-led shows.
- Core Scientific shareholders are opposing the terms of the proposed merger with CoreWeave, rejecting the acquisition offer.
- MercadoLibre missed profit estimates due to its free-shipping policy in Brazil, despite its Q2 revenue surpassing expectations with a 34% year-over-year growth.
Analyst Recommendations:
- Block, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equalwt from overwt with a target price of USD 73.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 60 to USD 42.
- Columbia Sportswear Company: Zacks downgrades to neutral from underperform with a target price reduced from USD 54 to USD 52.
- Dow Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target reduced from USD 65 to USD 40.
- Electronic Arts Inc.: Arete Research upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 184 to USD 192.
- Globe Life Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal weight with a price target raised from USD 135 to USD 166.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: Nephron Research LLC downgrades to hold from buy with a target price reduced from USD 245 to USD 130.
- Penske Automotive Group, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight with a price target raised from USD 155 to USD 175.
- Selective Insurance Group, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equal weight with a target price reduced from USD 86 to USD 72.
- Wayfair Inc.: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 32 to USD 93.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 645 to USD 855.
- Bwx Technologies, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 166 to USD 250.
- Coinbase Global, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 217 to USD 267.
- Eastman Chemical Company: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and reduces the target price from 118 to USD 75.
- Generac Holdings, Inc.: Stephens maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 175 to USD 250.
- Idexx Laboratories, Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 577 to USD 761.
- Lyondellbasell Industries N.v.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 105 to USD 80.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 22 to USD 29.
- On Semiconductor Corporation: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its underperform recommendation with a price target raised from 33 to USD 40.
- Palantir Technologies Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 135 to USD 165.
- Zoominfo Technologies Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 7 to USD 9.