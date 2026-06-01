Since the explosion of large language models, the search and data analytics specialist - through its flagship Elasticsearch engine - has repositioned itself as a foundational layer for artificial intelligence.

For the San Francisco-based company, the opportunities and synergies involved in supporting the century's greatest technological revolution are clear. Has this potential been realized, or is it in the process of being so? Its annual results published late last week were eagerly awaited by observers seeking an answer to this question.

Elastic reported a 17% increase in revenue over twelve months, roughly in line with the previous two years. Expected growth performance for 2027 remains significantly below par, which, after initially triggering a pullback in the share price, did not prevent a sharp rebound.

It is difficult not to note that the growth rate has remained anchored on a downward trajectory for ten years, a period during which it operated at or near triple-digit territory, with no trend reversal currently in sight.

The reality is that in the search segment, while Elastic's engine remains the preferred choice for sophisticated technical teams, it faces stiff competition from alternatives such as Algolia, which is easier to deploy, Coveo, or OpenSearch, the latter being offered as open-source.

In observability, competition from the highly popular open-source solution Grafana represents an additional challenge for Elastic, which is generally considered the second choice behind Datadog. Meanwhile, competition is saturated in the cybersecurity segment, dominated by Microsoft and a handful of pure players.

Consequently, the next battle will likely be fought over generative AI. Unsurprisingly, Elastic is not the only player entering this arena. It holds the advantage of offering an integrated platform and already capitalizing on a massive user base; the disadvantage, however, is precisely that it is not a "pure player."

Monetization remains a central issue for Elastic, whose share price has stagnated since its initial public offering seven years ago. While revenue has increased sixfold over the period, the growth rate has continuously decelerated, as previously noted.

In parallel, the number of shares outstanding has also doubled - the result of the dilutive effect of stock options - and profitability remains anemic, despite a notable improvement in recent periods.

Elastic, which maintains a very solid balance sheet and boasts an enterprise value of $6bn, is now operating with positive EBITDA and is valued at triple its revenue. Investors should also be cautious not to extrapolate 2026 earnings, which stem from a one-off tax gain.

Like many other former SaaS stars struck down by the sector's bubble burst in the fall of 2021 - the so-called "SaaS-mageddon" - Elastic announced a $500m share buyback program last fall, two-thirds of which has already been executed.