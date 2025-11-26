Trading in Transgene shares has been suspended for the entire day, pending the completion of a private placement and a PrimaryBid offering, which together constitute a fundraising round of approximately EUR105 million, as well as the announcement of their results.

The biotechnology company announced on Tuesday evening that it is issuing new shares to specialized investors through an accelerated bookbuilding private placement and to retail investors via the PrimaryBid platform.

The Institut Mérieux (TSGH) has committed to subscribe for at least EUR70 million, while two existing shareholders, including Groupe Dassault (SITAM Belgique), intend to participate in the private placement for EUR10 million.

The funds raised will enable the company to accelerate the development of its myvac program, a platform for individualized therapeutic cancer vaccines, while also extending the company's financial visibility through early 2028.

Transgene also announced a simultaneous capital increase reserved for Institut Mérieux (TSGH), amounting to approximately EUR39.4 million and subscribed through the capitalization of its current account advance, at the same price.