Global investors are stepping into the last stretch of October with a mixture of relief and unease. After weeks of turbulence, triggered by worries about regional banks, shifting trade rhetoric, and a U.S. government shutdown that has frozen key economic data, markets have managed to stay afloat. The paradox is striking: volatility is up, valuations are high, yet risk appetite endures.

Wall Street futures were higher at the start of the week, as traders prepared for a dense calendar of earnings reports from corporate heavyweights such as Tesla, Netflix, General Motors, and Procter & Gamble. Third-quarter profits for companies in the S&P 500 are expected to rise by more than 9% compared with last year, suggesting that American businesses remain resilient despite a backdrop of political dysfunction and trade frictions.

Oil prices, meanwhile, are drifting lower. Brent crude has slipped modestly, hinting at softer energy demand or perhaps relief that the latest geopolitical tensions - whether over Russia, the Middle East, or Asia - have yet to spill over into supply shocks.

The U.S. government shutdown has entered its third week, blocking the release of the consumer-price index, one of the most closely watched indicators of inflation. The lack of data has left investors flying partially blind ahead of the Federal Reserve’s late-October policy meeting. Markets are betting that the Fed will cut rates by a quarter point, and perhaps again in December. The absence of hard numbers, however, makes that confidence more guesswork than science. However, the market doesn't seem to care that much and remains bullish.

Investors have also learned to discount political antics. Donald Trump has oscillated between threats and concessions on trade, floating the idea of scaling back tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing resumes purchases of American exports. He has also brandished new tariff threats against India and Colombia, linking them to oil imports and narcotics enforcement. Last week’s spike in the VIX - the so-called “fear gauge” " proved short-lived. Traders appear to have concluded that Washington’s dysfunction is unlikely to derail corporate America’s profit machine.

In Asia, optimism is returning, though cautiously. Japan’s markets rallied nearly 3% on news that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has struck a coalition deal that could propel Sanae Takaichi to become the country’s first female prime minister. Her reputation for fiscal stimulus and low-interest-rate policies has revived enthusiasm for growth-linked strategies.

China, meanwhile, reported GDP figures broadly in line with expectations, though slower than previous quarters. Investors are again speculating that Beijing may unveil new stimulus measures at an upcoming four-day policy meeting. They will likely be disappointed; China’s leaders have consistently preferred gradual adjustment to headline-grabbing stimulus.

European stock markets are well in the green, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.6%.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: China's quarterly, annual, and year-to-date GDP; industrial production and retail sales in China; the PPI in Germany; the leading index in the United States. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index: 98,535

Gold : $4,255

: $4,255 Crude Oil ( BRENT ) : $60.97 ( WTI ) $56.82

BRENT : $60.97 ( ) $56.82 United States 10 years : 4.01%

: 4.01% BITCOIN: $110,833

