Traffic Resumes in the Channel Tunnel
Eurostar has announced that services have resumed following a power supply issue in the Channel Tunnel yesterday and additional problems related to rail infrastructure overnight.
Published on 12/31/2025 at 04:44 am EST
Nevertheless, the company plans to operate all its services today, though delays or cancellations are still expected due to the ongoing impact of yesterday's incident. The day before, Eurostar had announced the complete suspension of its departures to and from London.
