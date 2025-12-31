Traffic Resumes in the Channel Tunnel

Eurostar has announced that services have resumed following a power supply issue in the Channel Tunnel yesterday and additional problems related to rail infrastructure overnight.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 12/31/2025 at 04:44 am EST

According to BFMTV, these other issues reportedly forced passengers to spend the night on a train without electricity, heating, or toilets.

Nevertheless, the company plans to operate all its services today, though delays or cancellations are still expected due to the ongoing impact of yesterday's incident. The day before, Eurostar had announced the complete suspension of its departures to and from London.



