Transfer of Beech Tree's shares in Ipsen to the Alasol Foundation

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/05/2025 at 01:44 am EST

Ipsen states that Beech Tree's shares will be transferred to the Alasol Foundation, in accordance with the wishes of Henri Beaufour, member of the Board of Directors and representative of its founding family, who passed away on November 28.



The pharmaceutical company specializing in oncology, rare diseases and neuroscience notes that the holding company Beech Tree holds Henri Beaufour's stake in Ipsen's capital.



The Alasol Foundation is a public interest foundation created by Henri Beaufour to promote education, schooling, and vocational training for disadvantaged children and young adults.



This transfer is expected to take place in early 2026, after obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals. This transfer of shares has no impact on the existing shareholders' agreement between Beech Tree and Highrock.