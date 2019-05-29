transformAI : Named Automation Anywhere's 2019 Emerging Partner of the Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- transformAI today announced that it has been named the 2019 Emerging Partner of Year by Automation Anywhere. The award was presented at Automation Anywhere's annual Imagine New York, a two-day experience for customers and partners.

The Emerging Partner of the Year Award is awarded to the partner that has worked most closely with Automation Anywhere to continuously increase adoption of RPA. transformAI joined Automation Anywhere's Partner Network in 2018. The company has developed several bots specifically for the healthcare market as well as RPA architecture to help customers create and generate recurring revenue from bots and digital workers in Automation Anywhere's Bot Store – the industry's first online marketplace for preconfigured downloadable RPA bots.

"Automation Anywhere is excited to recognize transformAI for this award," said Eddie O'Brien, senior vice president, Global Channel Partners, Automation Anywhere. "The company has helped to raise awareness of the benefits of RPA to help our mutual customers increase productivity while decreasing their operating expenses. We look forward to a continued partnership where easy access to intelligent automation is made available to customers in healthcare and other industries across the globe."

"transformAI is extremely honored to be recognized for this award," said Bill Weathersby, board member of transformAI. "When we started in 2018, one of our stated goals was to be recognized among the best partners of Automation Anywhere specifically for digitial workers in the Bot Store . We will continue to work closely with them to place additional healthcare and human resources digital workers in the Bot Store as we collectively move to 3 million digital workers in production by 2020".

About transformAI

transformAI is emerging as a leader in Intelligent Automation with a focus exclusively on Automation Anywhere, the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. transformAI utilizes cognitive-based AI, Digital Workers and Robotic Process Orchestration solutions to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. transformAI provides these services to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, EPC and media companies globally. For additional information, visit www.transformAI.com.

