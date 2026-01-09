Transgene Advances Following Medical Preprint on medRxiv

Transgene made gains this Friday on the Paris Stock Exchange after announcing the publication of Phase I data confirming the potential of its flagship candidate TG4050 in reducing the risk of recurrence for head and neck cancers on a leading medical preprint platform.

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/09/2026 at 06:37 am EST

In a press release, the biotechnology company announced the prepublication on medRxiv, a website specializing in the early sharing of scientific research, of a detailed analysis of clinical and translational data from the Phase I portion of the randomized Phase I/II trial evaluating this individualized therapeutic vaccine based on neoantigens (VTIN).



Transgene explained that, from its perspective, this publication represents "an important milestone" as it makes these data available to the entire scientific community.



At the same time, the article has been submitted to a peer-reviewed scientific journal and is currently undergoing formal evaluation, the biotech emphasized.



With 100% recurrence-free survival after at least two years, these data show that the individualized immunotherapy TG4050 may help reduce the risk of relapse when administered as monotherapy in the adjuvant setting for patients with operable, locally advanced, HPV-negative head and neck cancer.



Transgene – which recently extended its financial horizon to early 2028 from the previous end of 2026 – plans to release the first results of its Phase II clinical trial in operable head and neck cancers in the second half of 2026.



On the Paris Stock Exchange, the stock was up 2.8% at midday Friday following these developments. The share price has risen 33% over the past twelve months.