Transgene launches a clinical trial evaluating TG4070 with nivolumab

Transgene announced the start of a randomized Phase 1 trial evaluating TG4070, its personalized neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccine, in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after surgery.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/22/2026 at 02:27 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share



Designed and developed entirely in-house, TG4070 is the second candidate to emerge from the company's myvac® platform, following TG4050, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 trial in head and neck cancer.



With this new program, Transgene is expanding the application of its technology to non-small cell lung cancer. TG4070 incorporates several innovations developed by the company, including a new artificial intelligence-based neoantigen selection tool as well as a production process built around a cell line. Like TG4050, it uses the MVA (Modified Vaccinia Ankara) viral vector, at the core of the myvac platform.



According to Transgene, this proprietary technology ecosystem gives it greater control over several key stages in the development of personalized therapeutic vaccines. The company also believes that this more robust manufacturing process could shorten the time needed to make treatments available, while making it easier to scale production capacity and ensure industrial reproducibility in order to accelerate clinical development across different indications.