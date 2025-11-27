Transgene shares fell by 14% upon resumption of trading, following a session suspension prompted by a fundraising operation totaling approximately EUR105 million and a reserved capital increase for TSGH amounting to nearly EUR39.3 million.

These two operations resulted in the issuance of 141,433,349 new shares, representing 106.5% of the current share capital, at a price of EUR1.02 per share. This price reflects a 25% discount compared to the closing price on November 25.

“The operation is highly dilutive, and TSGH's increased control reduces the free float and liquidity. In the short term, significant downward pressure on the share price is to be expected,” commented Oddo BHF, which lowered its price target from EUR1.60 to EUR1.10.

“However, given the financial visibility prior to the operation (end of 2026), this capital increase remains strategically positive,” the research firm added, maintaining its “outperform” rating.

Oddo BHF also highlighted that this fundraising “secures the company's financing during the crucial phases of the myvac program and eliminates balance sheet risk through debt conversion.”