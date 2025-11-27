Transgene has announced the successful completion of its fundraising round, securing approximately EUR105 million through a private placement with specialized investors via an accelerated bookbuilding process, as well as retail investors through the PrimaryBid platform.

French and European investors specializing in the healthcare sector participated in the transaction alongside the company's major historical shareholders, namely Institut Mérieux via TSGH and Groupe Dassault (SITAM Belgium).

At the same time, Transgene carried out a reserved capital increase for TSGH amounting to nearly EUR39.3 million through a debt-equity swap, compensating for advances (including interest) made under the current account advance agreement.

These two operations resulted in the issuance of 141,433,349 new shares, representing 106.5% of the current share capital of the biotechnology company, at a price of EUR1.02 per share--a 25% discount compared to the closing price on November 25.

Following the announcement of the capital increase results on November 26, trading of Transgene shares on Euronext Paris will resume this Thursday, November 27, at market open.