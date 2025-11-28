Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, TransUnion has evolved from a traditional U.S. credit bureau into a global information and analytics powerhouse. Today, the company operates in more than 30 countries, employing over 13,000 people and serving hundreds of millions of consumers and more than 100,000 corporate clients. Let's take a closer look.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make smarter, more trusted decisions where companies across finance, insurance, retail, and technology rely on TransUnion to assess risk, verify identities, prevent fraud, and create more personalized customer experiences.

TransUnion’s business rests on two main divisions: U.S. Markets and International. The U.S. Markets segment, which generates about 80% of total revenue, includes Financial Services, Emerging Verticals, and Consumer Interactive. The International arm spans Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

TransUnion’s OneTru platform - a unified cloud system connecting credit, fraud, marketing, and consumer data - has accelerated innovation while lowering costs and boosting scalability. Powering solutions like TruIQ, TruValidate, and TruAudience, it’s expected to save $35 million annually by 2026, with all U.S. clients migrated by midyear. New tools in data enrichment, alternative credit, and fraud detection have also driven a 20% rise in U.S. credit revenue and 8% growth in non-credit segments.

At the same time, new services like branded call display, spoof-call protection, and a unified consumer credit education platform are deepening engagement across telecom and retail clients. With upcoming releases such as Credit Strategy Studio, behavioral risk scoring, and Monevo’s global offers-as-a-service model, TransUnion is extending its reach across industries.

Three main trends are shaping its industry: the explosion of data, the rise of digital transactions, and the expansion of emerging markets. As banks, insurers, and online platforms push for speed and accuracy, the need for real-time, reliable information keeps growing. Its OneTru platform brings together credit, identity, and behavioral data while its TruValidate suite helps businesses prevent fraud without disrupting the user experience, while in countries like India and Mexico, its technology is helping millions gain access to credit for the first time.

TransUnion faces headwinds from economic cycles, rate shifts, and strict privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA that raise compliance costs. Competition is also growing as startups offer low-cost credit tools and established players such as Experian, S&P Global, Moody’s, FICO and Equifax benefit from vast proprietary data, strong client integration, and heavy AI investment. TransUnion’s diversified mix - over half its U.S. revenue now from fraud prevention and marketing - and its global reach in markets like India and Mexico give it solid resilience and room for sustained growth.

TransUnion will launch a new line of mortgage credit products in 2026 centered on VantageScore 4.0, offering lenders a $4 alternative to FICO’s higher fees. Delivered through its TruIQ platform, the rollout includes multi-year pricing and a free credit-score simulator to help homebuyers improve their credit. Approved for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and VA loans, VantageScore 4.0 expands access to 33 million credit-invisible consumers, positioning TransUnion as a more data-driven player in U.S. mortgage lending.

In Q3 2025, TransUnion reported total revenue of $1.17 billion, up 8% YoY and 11% on an organic constant-currency basis when excluding a large one-time breach-remediation contract from 2024. Within U.S. Markets, Financial Services stood out with 438 million dollars in revenue, up 19% - its strongest growth since 2021 - driven by broad demand across lending and risk solutions. Emerging Verticals generated $330 million, up 7%, reflecting steady expansion in insurance, tenant screening, and technology clients. Consumer Interactive, impacted by the prior-year breach contract, declined 17% to $145 million. International revenue reached $260 million, up 8%, supported by double-digit gains in the U.K. (+24%), Canada (+10%), and Africa (+14%), offset by flat trends in India (+0%) and weaker results in Asia-Pacific (–8%). U.S. Markets Adjusted EBITDA climbed 10% to $351 million, while International EBITDA rose 2% to $112 million, underscoring solid profitability despite uneven regional dynamics.

Net sales are projected to rise from $3.8 billion in 2023 to about $5.3 billion by 2027, with EBITDA increasing from $1.34 billion to nearly $2 billion and margins improving from 35% to almost 38%. EBIT follows a similar path, rising from $1.13 billion to $1.67 billion, while net income rebounds from a $206 million loss in 2023 to $761 million by 2027. Earnings before tax are expected to grow at a 25%+ CAGR between 2024 and 2027, supported by declining interest expenses and operating efficiencies. Free cash flow is projected to surpass $1 billion by 2027, with FCF margin climbing from 8.8% in 2023 to nearly 20%, while leverage improves from 3.6× to 1.6x EBITDA and net debt falls from $4.9 billion to $3.2 billion.

The P/E ratio normalizes from a negative -64× in 2023 to 21.6× by 2027, while EV/EBITDA compresses from 13.5x to 9.9x and EV/EBIT from 16x to 11.8x. ROE and ROA rise steadily to 20% and 6.9%, respectively. With EV/Revenue trending down from 4.7x to 3.7x and the price-to-book ratio easing from 3.3x to 2.9x The company’s CapEx discipline (around 6–7% of current assets) and a stable dividend yield above 0.6%.

TransUnion has grown into a strong global data and analytics company with solid fundamentals and steady momentum. Its cloud-based OneTru platform is boosting efficiency, widening margins, and driving consistent growth, with profits and cash flow set to more than triple by 2027. By expanding beyond credit into fraud prevention, marketing, and digital identity, and launching products like VantageScore 4.0 while growing in markets such as India and the UK, TransUnion seems well positioned.