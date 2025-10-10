Traton Group has announced a 16% drop in Q3 2025 sales to 71,400 vehicles, compared with 85,300 a year earlier, in a weak and uncertain global market.



Scania Vehicles & Services slipped 1% in Q3, affected by the weakness of the Brazilian market, despite strong momentum in Europe. MAN Truck & Bus grew by 24%, thanks to increased sales of trucks, buses, and vans.



International Motors fell by 57% after an exceptional quarter in 2024, which was marked by a catch-up in deliveries, while Volkswagen Truck & Bus declined by 4%.



Sales of 100% EVs rose 55% over the quarter to 820 units, and are up 83% over nine months.



Over nine months, total sales reached 224,500 units, down 9%. The group said it will publish more detailed 9m results on October 29.