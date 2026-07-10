Traton posts a rise in sales, mwb research stays on the sidelines

Traton is rising on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (+2.35%, at €34.86) following the release of preliminary data for its second quarter of 2026.

The commercial vehicle maker saw unit sales climb 4% in the second quarter, to 82,900 units. In the first three months of the year, sales had totaled 68,600 units. For the full first half, the change is -1%, to 151,500 units.



mwb research, for its part, believes the quarterly results, scheduled for July 23, should show moderate growth in revenue and adjusted EBIT, but broadly stable margins.



The analysts warn that the sequential improvement between the first and second quarters should not be mistaken for the start of a sustained upcycle, as part of the rebound was supported by product launches and Brazil's subsidized credit program "Move Brasil", rather than a clear acceleration in underlying market demand.



Finally, the slowdown in the North American truck market remains a major cyclical risk, while weak freight markets, high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, and the impact of US tariffs could continue to delay fleet replacement decisions. At the same time, intensifying competition from Chinese electric truck manufacturers could become a structural challenge for European makers.



As a result, mwb research maintained its sell rating, with a price target of €23.