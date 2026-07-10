The commercial vehicle maker saw unit sales climb 4% in the second quarter, to 82,900 units. In the first three months of the year, sales had totaled 68,600 units. For the full first half, the change is -1%, to 151,500 units.
mwb research, for its part, believes the quarterly results, scheduled for July 23, should show moderate growth in revenue and adjusted EBIT, but broadly stable margins.
The analysts warn that the sequential improvement between the first and second quarters should not be mistaken for the start of a sustained upcycle, as part of the rebound was supported by product launches and Brazil's subsidized credit program "Move Brasil", rather than a clear acceleration in underlying market demand.
Finally, the slowdown in the North American truck market remains a major cyclical risk, while weak freight markets, high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, and the impact of US tariffs could continue to delay fleet replacement decisions. At the same time, intensifying competition from Chinese electric truck manufacturers could become a structural challenge for European makers.
As a result, mwb research maintained its sell rating, with a price target of €23.
Traton SE is a Germany based manufacturer of commercial vehicles. The Companyâ€™s activities are divided into Industrial Business (TRATON Operations) and Financial Services (TRATON Financial Services) business areas. The TRATON Operations business area combines the four segments: Scania Vehicles & Services, MAN Truck & Bus, Navistar Sales & Services, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus. TRATON Financial Services provides services such as financing for customers, dealers, and distributors, as well as insurance solutions.
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