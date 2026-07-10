Traton is rising on the Frankfurt stock exchange (+2.35%, at EUR34.86) after releasing preliminary data for Q2 2026.

The commercial vehicle maker saw unit sales climb 4% in the second quarter, to 82,900 units. In the first three months of the year, sales totaled 68,600 units. For H1, the change reached -1%, at 151,500 units.



Broker mwb research believes the quarterly results, scheduled for July 23, should show moderate growth in revenue and adjusted EBIT, while margins should be fairly stable.



Analysts warn that the sequential improvement between Q1 and Q2 should not be mistaken for the start of a lasting upcycle, since part of the rebound was supported by product launches and the Brazilian subsidized credit program "Move Brasil", rather than a clear acceleration in underlying market demand.



Finally, the slowdown in the North American truck market remains a major cyclical risk, while weak freight markets, high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty and the impact of US tariffs could continue to delay fleet renewal decisions. At the same time, rising competition from Chinese electric truck manufacturers could become a structural challenge for European producers.



As a result, mwb research maintains its sell rating on the stock, with a target price of €23.