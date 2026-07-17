Travelers profits jump despite flat premiums in the second quarter
Travelers reports adjusted ('core') net income up 44% to $2.16bn for the second quarter of 2026, translating into EPS up 54% to $10.04, along with an adjusted ('core') return on equity of 24.9%, an improvement of 6.1 points versus the second quarter of 2025.
The group attributes the profit increase mainly to lower catastrophe losses, more favorable net prior-year reserve development, higher net investment income, and a stronger underlying underwriting gain.
While its net written premiums were essentially flat at $11.53bn, the New York-based insurer saw its combined ratio improve by 6.7 points to 83.6%. Its underlying combined ratio (excluding, in particular, the impact of catastrophes, net of reinsurance) improved by 0.6 points to 84.1%.
'We are pleased to report excellent second-quarter results, with very strong underwriting performance across all three segments and an outstanding contribution from our investment portfolio,' said chief executive officer Alan Schnitzer, noting that net investment income rose 14% to $883m.
'These results, along with our exceptionally strong balance sheet, enabled us to return more than $1.5bn of excess capital to shareholders during the quarter, including $1.3bn in share repurchases,' he added.
The Travelers Companies, Inc. is one of the largest American insurance groups. Earned premiums break down by activity as follows:
- business insurance (51%): commercial multi-peril (25.9% of earned premiums), automobile liability (17.6%), commercial property (16.8%), general liability (15.9%), workers' compensation (15%) and other (0.3%). The remaining earned premiums (8.5%) are from international activities;
- personal insurance (39.6%): car, home insurance, etc.;
- damages insurance to financial institutions (9.4%): insurance professional responsibility, surety contracts, insurance risks, etc.
Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (95%), Canada (2.7%) and other (2.3%).
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