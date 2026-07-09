Tech companies have kicked off a big race for capital to finance their pivot to AI.

In the markets, the war in Iran triggered a sharp rise in interest rates. And when a deal was reached in mid-June, stocks rebounded, oil quickly returned to its pre-crisis levels, although rates remained relatively high.

Inflation fears are therefore not the only issue for the bond markets. Investors now also have to factor in a less favorable supply-demand balance.

Since 2020, the US deficit has exceeded 5% of GDP every year. This results in substantial funding needs. And now, the US government is competing with tech companies. Historically lightly leveraged, these companies are now borrowing heavily in the markets.

Long live debt

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Amazon is looking to raise $25bn by debt. And it is not the first time this year the company has called on the market. Still according to Bloomberg, Amazon has raised a total of $107bn this year, more than any other tech player.

Like every other tech player, Amazon faces massive funding needs that cannot be fully self-financed. In 2026, Amazon's capex is expected to reach $200bn.

Since the start of the year, $335bn of AI-related debt has been raised. That is already more than double its level in 2025.

Mega IPO

And it is not just the bond markets that are being tapped by tech players. Equity issues are also very much in play.

In June, SpaceX raised a record $75bn in its IPO. A few days earlier, Alphabet announced an $85bn capital increase.

On Friday, South Korea's SK Hynix is expected to raise $28bn as part of its Wall Street listing. And investors are also expecting two other mega IPOs this year: Anthropi and OpenAI.

An issuance frenzy with a very concrete consequence: the supply of securities in the US market is expected to increase in 2026, a first since 2003. Indeed, for roughly the past 20 years, supply had been steadily shrinking, driven in particular by share buybacks.

Supply that will have to be absorbed by the markets and that, mechanically, could translate into higher yields for Treasuries.