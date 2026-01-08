On Thursday Scott Bessent, the US Treasury Secretary, urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates more quickly, arguing that it is the main lever still available to boost the economy. In remarks to the Economic Club of Minnesota, he said that lower rates would have a direct impact on Americans' daily lives and would help reinforce the growth trajectory that began in 2025 under the Trump administration.



The Fed has already cut rates by a total of 0.75% since September 2025, bringing the target range to between 3.5% and 3.75%. However, the outlook for 2026 remains uncertain, with markets pricing in two additional cuts while Fed officials are projecting just one. Bessent, who is overseeing the selection of the next Fed chair to replace Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May, is himself said to be one of the finalists, alongside former Fed governor Kevin Warsh.



The Treasury Secretary also defended the foundations of President Donald Trump's economic policy, citing regulatory reforms, "rebalanced” trade agreements, and the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill as catalysts for growth. However, he acknowledged that employment is showing signs of slowing, which he said justifies a more accommodative monetary policy despite the risk of a renewed rise in inflation.