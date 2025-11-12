DBV Technologies has announced the completion of patient visits for the phase 3 VITESSE clinical trial of the VIASKIN Peanut patch in children aged 4 to 7 years with peanut allergies.

This 12-month study assesses the efficacy and safety of the patch in 654 participants (randomized 2:1), representing individuals across 86 sites in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

With the end of the double-blind, placebo-controlled treatment phase, the company remains on track to announce preliminary VITESSE results in the fourth quarter of this year.