The company is raking it in by betting on the budget aisle, and it is paying off. For now.

India’s retail sector looks like a trillion-dollar dream on paper.

A Deloitte–FICCI report states that the retail sector is projected to reach 1.93 trillion United States Dollar by 2030, growing at 10% CAGR, and marking one of the fastest expansions among large consumption markets. This trajectory implies a future of shoppers opting for premium brands.

However, near-term demand exhibits a degree of unevenness. Against this backdrop, retail players will have to push value deals, clear stock fast, and strategically expand their retail footprint to grow.

This is where Trent Limited, Tata Group’s fashion and lifestyle retailer operating formats such as Westside and Zudio, wins. The business matches the cautious consumption cycle and the shift toward organized shopping, driving steady store growth.

Tight budgets are pulling consumers straight into the value aisle, and Trent’s official reports highlight why retailers are feeling the squeeze: living costs are up ATM, shoppers are looking for value deals, and raw material prices are climbing. By leaning hard into its value-first strategy, Trent is successfully dodging these economic headwinds.

The bottom-line boom

Revenue growth numbers prove the strategy is working. Trent closed FY 26 at INR 197.0bn, an 18.2% y/y increase from INR 166.7bn in FY 25. This is broadly in line with its store addition engine across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, taking the total store count to 1,286 across 321 cities, a 23.3% y/y growth from 1,043 stores across 242 cities in FY 25.

Having said that, like-for-like growth at existing fashion stores barely budged in FY 26, with sales lingering in the low single digits.

Operating profit (PBT) came in at INR 25.3bn, climbing 22.2% y/y from INR 20.7bn, which was slightly ahead of revenue growth. However, costs are climbing alongside expansion, especially depreciation and occupancy costs.

Net profit landed at INR 19.7bn in FY 26, a 24.7% y/y increase from FY 25’s INR 15.8bn. Profit growing faster than revenue means the business is scaling efficiently but it’s no longer getting a boost from simply getting bigger.

Cash flow tells the real story. Operating cash flow rose INR 26.3bn from INR 16.7bn, a 57.5% y/y jump, yet INR 17.1bn was deployed towards capex. Translation: Trent is converting profits into cash, then immediately spending it to keep growth ticking.

The price is right

At INR 3,217.25, the stock has slumped 21.3% over the past 12 months, falling below its 52-week high of 4,172.7. This correction has finally dragged a bloated valuation back to reality. While the stock looks cheaper compared to its three-year historical multiple of 94.8x, the estimated FY 27 P/E of 80.2x highlights that the market has reset its expectations.

Analysts continue to be positive, with 18 “Buy” and five “Hold” ratings. However, the average target price of INR 3,212.04 sits at a -0.16% spread to the current stock price. The stock has zero room to grow from its current price. Investors may find themselves exposed to a downside if the company misses quarterly estimates from here on.

Here today, gone tomorrow

Trent lives and breathes fast fashion. If the business misses a beat on the latest styles or misjudges what shoppers want, it can quickly impact profitability. It doesn’t help that shoppers are pinching pennies while manufacturing costs are becoming pricier.

Simultaneously, the field is getting crowded; online shopping is growing, creating stiff competition for physical stores. High-quality storefronts are rare and rent is skyrocketing. Eventually, the shoppers hold all the cards. Customer expectations are at an all-time high, and brand loyalty is fickle. If a brand drops the ball on the customer experience, shoppers will look elsewhere.