Trigano Increases Q1 Revenue by 8%

Trigano posted revenue of €833.4 million for the first quarter of 2025-26, up 8.3% (including +5.3% organic growth), "in a context of ramped-up motorhome production."

The company has gradually increased its motorhome production to better meet the needs of its distributors: deliveries to its networks, supported by a strong order book, rose by around 10%.



At constant scope and exchange rates, motorhome sales increased by 7.1%, while caravan sales grew by 13.4%. However, sales of leisure vehicle accessories, during the low season, fell by 4.1%.



Trigano also reports a solid rise in motorhome sales at major autumn trade shows and fairs compared to 2024-25, despite fewer clearance offers from distributors.



"The positive commercial momentum, combined with better use of production resources, allows for a clear improvement in profitability for 2025-26," adds the leisure vehicle manufacturer.