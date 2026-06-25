Trigano jumps after quarterly results

The group believes the rise in its business activity and production should translate into improved earnings and strong cash generation for the full fiscal year. This morning, the stock is up nearly 5% on the Paris market.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/25/2026 at 05:14 am EDT - Modified on 06/25/2026 at 05:27 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Trigano posted revenue of €1.16bn for the third quarter of its 2025/2026 fiscal year, up 1.6% from last year's record level, yet slightly below the consensus estimate of €1.189bn. At constant scope and exchange rates, growth came in at 1.5%.



In detail, the motorhome and caravan business rose 1.8% to €985.9m, or up 1.7% at constant scope and exchange rates.



According to Trigano, growth in this segment remained constrained by logistical strains that led to incomplete vehicles leaving production lines, as well as delays in catching up on vehicles affected by a fire at a body-parts supplier.



Meanwhile, other leisure activities generated revenue of €176.3m, up a modest 0.2%.



Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue reached €2.94bn, up 4.3% as reported and 3.5% at constant scope and exchange rates



On its outlook, Trigano says that "the expected revenue growth and the positive trend in production make it possible to foresee improved results by the end of August 2026 as well as strong cash generation." The company provided no numerical guidance.



The group also noted it has repurchased 300,000 shares for €45.9m in recent weeks and plans to continue the program in the fourth quarter.



Analysts' views



In reaction to the release, Oddo BHF reiterates its Outperform rating on Trigano, keeping its price target unchanged at €191. The analyst says third-quarter revenue, slightly below expectations, was hurt by delivery delays tied to supply-chain strains and by a 1% decline in deliveries to end customers through the integrated network.



The broker nonetheless says management's comments on the 2026/27 season are reassuring, citing a strong reception for new ranges, limited price increases, and dealer inventories viewed as healthy. As a result, Oddo BHF only marginally trims its EPS forecasts (-0.5% for 2026 and -2.1% for 2027) and its 2025/26 revenue estimate (-0.7%, to €3,822m).



For its part, UBS reiterates its Buy rating on Trigano, with its price target cut to €187 from €193.

The broker also points to delays in motorhome deliveries linked to supply-chain issues and cuts its revenue estimates by about 1% for that business, leading to a 4% reduction in its EBIT forecast and a 5% cut to EPS.



Even so, the research house continues to expect earnings growth in 2027, supported by operating leverage and the prospect of a rebound in the mobile-home business.



Finally, for TP ICAP Midcap, third-quarter sales highlight a slowdown in end-market demand. The broker says supply difficulties delayed deliveries but do not, on their own, explain the softening observed.



The analyst notes that the backdrop remains shaped by inflationary pressures, sensitivity to purchasing power, and a market normalization after the post-Covid peak. In that context, the broker estimates 2026 revenue growth should come in between 3.5% and 4% as reported, with a recurring operating margin of around 9.7%, in a more defensive environment.