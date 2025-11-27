Trigano has announced a sharp 36.1% drop in net profit to EUR239.4 million for its 2025 fiscal year, equivalent to EUR12.41 per share. The company also reported a 32.9% decrease in current operating profit, down to EUR335.9 million, on revenue that fell 6.8% to EUR3.66 billion.

In addition to a decline in gross margin tied to the drop in sales revenue (down 11.1% on a like-for-like basis), Trigano recorded a further erosion of its margin rate due to targeted sales promotion efforts aimed at accelerating inventory reduction within its distribution networks.

The group also cited a decrease in production hours, leading to poorer absorption of production costs, as well as reduced productivity linked to adjustments in manufacturing organization amid a significant contraction in output volumes.

The management board will propose to the general meeting on January 6, 2026, the payment of a gross dividend of EUR3.60 per ordinary share for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, corresponding to the amount of interim payments already distributed.

The leisure vehicle manufacturer plans to gradually ramp up production during the first half of 2026 and "anticipates a marked improvement in its business activity and results for the new fiscal year."